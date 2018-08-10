APD Seeks Two Men for Felony Assault on Child in Mountain View

Alaska Native News Aug 10, 2018.

APD has opened an investigation into the felony assault on a child in Mountain View on Wednesday night according to police.

According to the police report, a young juvenile was walking near the Calrk Middle School on Wednesday night when he was approached by two men in their early to mid-20s who had been playing basketball.

The two men asked him if he wanted to play basketball with them. The child declined their invitation and began walking away. The two suspects responded by becoming “verbally aggressive and physically attacked the juvenile victim,” causing non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary description was attained from the young victim. he described on of the men as lighter-skinned, in his earlier to mid-20s standing approximately 6’1” to 6’3″ with what were described as cornrows of dreads. The second suspect was said to be the same approximate age as the first, standing 5’10” and stocky with a darker complexion.







Detectives with APD’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) are seeking information from the public to help with this investigation. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to please contact Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at anchoragecrimestoppers.com