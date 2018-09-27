APD Seeks Whereabouts of Anchorage Man after Failed Arrest

Alaska Native News Sep 27, 2018.

APD is actively looking for an Anchorage man wanted on two warrants, one issued on September 12th for Assault III and OUI-Drugs and the other on September 25th for Eluding after a failed arrest.

22-year-old Noah Murphy was initially contacted by APD on August 23rd after he was driving in a Jeep and ran a red light at 5th and C Street and collided with an Audi. The driver of the Audi suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

“Officers conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) on Murphy and concluded he was too impaired to drive,” APD reported. As a consequence, Murphy was subjected to a blood draw and charges were forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.

Once the results of the toxicology results were returned, a warrant was issued for Murphy’s arrest.

On September 25th, an officer on patrol observed a Chevy pickup running a red light at 5th and Hyder. A traffic stop was initiated and the plates were run and came back as a vehicle connected to Murphy. When contacted during the stop, Murphy’s ID card verified his identity. As a prelude to his arrest, the officer ordered Murphy from the vehicle. Murphy ignored the order and instead put the vehicle in gear and sped away from the scene.







Another warrant was issued for Murphy’s arrest on the charge of Eluding.

APD issued a description and a public request, saying, “Murphy is 6’03” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.”