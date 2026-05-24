UAF, National Laboratory of the Rockies extend partnership







The University of Alaska Fairbanks has signed a new five-year partnership plan with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratory of the Rockies.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage this week, expands the scope of a longstanding relationship between UAF and the laboratory.

“As UAF’s relationship with the NLR grows, it stands to benefit not just our students but the state and the nation,” said UAF Interim Chancellor Mike Sfraga. “This partnership leverages the unique strengths of each of our organizations to create something that is greater than the sum of two parts.”

The goal of the new partnership is to strengthen research and innovation in critical minerals, material supply chains, energy and power, and engineering infrastructure and housing research. It will allow the laboratory to continue to leverage UAF’s century of expertise in Alaska and the Arctic.

“NLR is proud to partner with UAF to develop and accelerate innovative solutions to Alaskan challenges, and address our nation’s pressing needs in critical minerals, energy, and buildings,” said NLR Director Jud Virden. “We look forward to strengthening this collaboration through joint research, student engagement and the exchange of expertise.”

The NLR has a dedicated campus in Fairbanks, located adjacent to UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Campus in the building that also houses the Cold Climate Housing Research Center. Two researchers at UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power have a joint appointment with the laboratory.

Until now, the partnership between the NLR and UAF was primarily focused on energy research. The newly signed MOU adds additional areas of focus and will engage multiple research and academic units at UAF, including ACEP, the Geophysical Institute and the Institute of Northern Engineering.

This expanded focus will offer UAF students new avenues for internship and research opportunities. It will provide a mechanism to encourage joint research proposals, publications and commercialization efforts.