APD Still Seeks White Sedan Involved in September 9th Gambell/5th Avenue Collision





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating a white sedan involved in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision at the intersection of Gambell and 5th Avenue on September 9th.

APD says that the collision occurred due to the bicycle crossing the intersection as the white sedan was driving southbound on Gambell with a green light. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The sedan continued without rendering aid to the cyclist.

APD says the vehicle may have damage to the front end, hood, and/or windshield.

APD has released a photo of the sedan to the public to aid in identifying the vehicle.



