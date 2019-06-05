APD Takes Chester Creek Homicide Suspect into Custody

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
The Anchorage Police Department report that they have made significant headway in the Chester Creek homicide that occurred on Sunday and have a suspect in custody.
During the beginning of the week, police sought the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the shooting that took the life of one and seriously injured another, a juvenile.
APD sought a 45-year-old woman for questioning in the case. She was located and interviewed on Tuesday.
Police also took a juvenile suspect into custody for the killing.
The preliminary investigation at the scene near the Sullivan Arena discovered that a group of individuals got into an altercation at the ball fields that carried on into the woods nearby. It ended with the juvenile firing several shots into an 18-year-old and a juvenile. The deceased victim was earlier identified as a juvenile in the original APD release. His identity has yet to be released pending next-of-kin notification.
Both victims were shot multiple times. The seriously wounded juvenile was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.