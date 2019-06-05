APD Takes Chester Creek Homicide Suspect into Custody

Alaska Native News Jun 5, 2019.

The Anchorage Police Department report that they have made significant headway in the Chester Creek homicide that occurred on Sunday and have a suspect in custody.

During the beginning of the week, police sought the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the shooting that took the life of one and seriously injured another, a juvenile.

APD sought a 45-year-old woman for questioning in the case. She was located and interviewed on Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation at the scene near the Sullivan Arena discovered that a group of individuals got into an altercation at the ball fields that carried on into the woods nearby. It ended with the juvenile firing several shots into an 18-year-old and a juvenile. The deceased victim was earlier identified as a juvenile in the original APD release. His identity has yet to be released pending next-of-kin notification.

Both victims were shot multiple times. The seriously wounded juvenile was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.