APD Takes Four into Custody in Friday Night’s Mountain View Shooting Investigation





Anchorage Police Department investigators say that they have taken four individuals, including a juvenile, into custody in connection with the January 21st shooting of a female juvenile in Mountain View.

According to APD, they have taken into custody 19-year-old Bernard Jordan, 18-year-old Michael Patrick, 18-year-old Sammy Phanhly and a juvenile teenage male after they, and several witnesses were taken to the department for questioning by the Detectives from the Robbery Assault Unit, Investigative Support Unit Officers (ISU) and Detectives with the Crime Scene Team.

The three adults were charged with Assault I, one count of MIW I, eight counts of Assault III, and one count of reckless endangerment. The juvenile in the case was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and charges were forwarded.

APD responded to the scene on the 500-block of North Bliss at 7:36 pm on Friday evening after receiving a shots-fired call to find that a female juvenile has suffered life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital. There is no news of her present condition.

APD says the investigation into the incident is continuing.




