API Resumes Admissions; Patient with COVID-19 Isolated

The Alaska Psychiatric Institute is working closely with the Alaska Division of Public Health on COVID-19 cases. Upon further investigation, two of the four patients identified on Oct. 23 as positive were determined to be previously known cases of COVID-19 and are not active cases. The third patient was incorrectly identified as a positive case.
As of Oct. 28, there is one active case at API. The patient is in a separate unit where they are isolated from other patients and expected to wear a surgical mask. Staff entering and working on the unit will be minimized to reduce the risk of exposure, while ensuring that the patient continues to receive appropriate care. Since the patient was known to be positive for SARS-CoV2 infection prior to admission into API, the patient was immediately put in isolation and no other residents or staff were exposed.
With the completion of contact tracing, API has resumed admissions and will continue to monitor and respond to this evolving situation.
