Applications open for 2024 Dalton Highway artist residency





Artists and writers can apply for the 2024 Dalton Highway artist-in-residence position, based this year at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Toolik Field Station.

The selected artist will have five to six days to travel the Dalton Highway, speak with land managers and research scientists and pursue their discipline amid Alaska’s inspiring Arctic landscapes.

Residencies can take place any time between June and September 2024. The position is open to writers and visual, auditory and performing artists.

The residency is offered in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Alaska.

This year’s residency will be hosted at the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology’s Toolik Field Station. The artist can visit other locations in the Dalton Highway corridor, such as the Arctic Interagency Visitors Center in Coldfoot. Residency support includes round-trip transportation between Fairbanks and Toolik Field Station, housing, safety equipment and meals. The artist will be responsible for the initial travel to Fairbanks.

Applications are due March 29, 2024. Information about how to apply is available on the program’s website.



