Apply today for new oyster hatchery training

This workshop will take place March 26–28, 2024, at the OceansAlaska Hatchery in Ketchikan, Alaska.

To further production potential and the understanding of oyster cultivation, Alaska Sea Grant, University of Alaska Southeast and OceansAlaska have partnered to develop hands-on training for those interested in oyster hatchery operations. This workshop will cover oyster biology, anatomy and life cycles; water quality and site selection; microalgae production; spawning and larval rearing; and setting seed.

The training will take place at OceansAlaska Hatchery (OAH) in Ketchikan, Alaska. OAH is a multi-use hatchery, producing both oyster and seaweed seed.

Space is limited and applications are required. Priority will be given to Alaska residents, members of rural and Indigenous communities, and active oyster farmers. The workshop fee is $50; travel and lodging for participants will be covered.

Applications must be received by February 12, 2024.