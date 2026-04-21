ARCS is upgrading communications infrastructure in several rural Alaska communities.







(Juneau, AK) – The Governor and the Department of Administration announced that the Alaska Rural Communications System (ARCS) will be upgraded in several rural communities.

Since the late 1970’s, the State of Alaska has owned and operated a network of low-power television transmitters located in rural Alaskan communities. The ARCS television system provides free over-the-air television for 128 Alaska communities not serviced by any other commercial television broadcasting entity. The service consists of up to six channels of programming delivered via satellite to a local TV transmitter in each community. Programming consists of statewide news, weather and information, including full legislative coverage while in session and emergency information from the State and Federal Government.

The State contractor for ARCS operations, Alaska Public Media, Inc. (APM), is beginning transmitter and antenna upgrades in a number of ARCS communities. The communities of Kotzebue, Nome, Dillingham, Kodiak, Talkeetna, and Utqiagvik will soon receive higher power transmitters and new transmitting antennas that will provide significantly better over-the-air signals for home television reception of the ARCS television service. The work is commencing immediately with a projected completion date of mid-summer.

“ARCS is an essential resource for rural Alaska, providing a mechanism to disseminate critical information to Alaskans across the state to places where other resources are not reliable or may not exist. I am thrilled to see these upgrades come to fruition and commend APM for their efforts to maintain and improve the ARCS system,” said Paula Vrana, Commissioner of the Department of Administration.

Most of ARCS equipment is of 1990 vintage. It was purchased and installed around 2005. In some communities, it is the only source of emergency warnings. ARCS also supplies programming to 28 rural public radio stations. The State is the license holder for all the ARCS site transmitters and, as such, is responsible for adhering to all FCC rules and regulations.

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