Arctic Guardians rescue injured ATV rider near Kahiltna Glacier





Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued an injured all-terrain vehicle rider Aug. 20 near Kahiltna Glacier about 100 miles northwest of Anchorage.

A member of the rider’s party used a satellite-communication device to notify the Alaska State Troopers, who then requested assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

At the request of the AKRCC, 176th Wing launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II fixed-wing aircraft, both with 212th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen onboard.

The HC-130 carried out a high-altitude weather reconnaissance of the route to ensure the HH-60 could safely traverse the mountain passes to the rescue site.

The HH-60 crew located the ATV rider, landed, and the pararescuemen made contact with and loaded the injured rider. The crew transported him to Providence Alaska Medical Center and released him to medical personnel there.

Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Caleb Kiley, AKRCC senior mission controller, said the party was wise to carry a satellite communication device with them.

“It’s very important to have a SATCOM device when going into the Alaska wilderness,” he said. “The party having one made for a good and timely outcome for this mission.”

For the mission, 210th RQS, 211th RQS, 212th RQS and the AKRCC received credit for one save.



