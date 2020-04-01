Arctic Village Man Spitting and Urinating in AST Vehicle Charged with Terroristic Threatening

Alaska Native News on Apr 1, 2020.

Another man, this one in Fairbanks, has been charged with Terroristic Threatening amid the Coronavirus crises troopers reported on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene of a Fairbanks business at 7:52 pm on Tuesday after receiving a report of a man urinating on work vehicles at that location. When they arrived, they made contact with an Arctic village man, identified as 33-year-old Douglas Felix.

Felix was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass “due to him being trespassed from the address requiring him to not be on the premises,” AST said.

The suspect was placed in a patrol vehicle and while there, informed troopers that he had the COVID-19 virus, all the while continuing to urinate in his pants as he began spitting inside the car.

As a result of Felix’s actions, the patrol vehicle, the trooper, and the trooper K9 were taken out of service until the vehicle could be decontaminated.

Felix was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Complex where he was remanded on charges of Terroristic Threatening I and Criminal Trespass II.





