Arlene Sampson Arrested after Firing a Shot at an Apartment Complex.

At 2:28 PM on August 3, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to the 4200-block of San Ernesto Avenue in reference to a shot being fired. Initial indications are that 41-year-old Arlene M. Sampson got into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend inside their apartment. The ex-boyfriend was moving out of the home and two other men were there helping him. After the three men went outside to load up the ex-boyfriend’s belongings into a vehicle, Arlene fired a shot from her apartment window at them. The bullet struck a vehicle but did not injure any people. After the shooting, Arlene’s ex-boyfriend, and one of the men with him, fled on foot in fear for their safety; Arlene gave chase.
While officers cleared the apartment to verify there was no one inside, other responding units began looking for the suspect. Arlene was located on the Bragaw overpass at the Glenn Highway and taken into custody without incident.
Arlene was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterward, she was driven to the jail to be remanded for Criminal Mischief IV, three counts of Assault III, Reckless Endangerment, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV. While she was being processed at the jail, Correctional Officers found a substance on Arlene’s person that field-tested positive for meth. She was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV.