Armed Robbers Take Weed and Cash from Grass Station 49 in Fairbanks





Alaska State Troopers went to the cannabis store, Grass Station 49, in Fairbanks at 9:48 pm on Monday night after receiving a report of a robbery there and opened an investigation.

It was reported that two armed men in black ski masks and dressed all in black robbed the facility at gunpoint. They took $2,172 in cash and cannabis valued at $8,526.

The two men were picked up on the store’s surveillance system but were not identified because of their masks but troopers say that they estimate that the robbers were between the ages of 20-25.

AST asks that anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Fairbanks State Troopers.

The investigation is continuing.



