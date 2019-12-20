Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Wasilla by Troopers on Thursday

Alaska Native News on Dec 20, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that on Thursday they arrested the prime suspect in an armed robbery that was committed on November 22nd and reported on November 25th.

According to AST, 30-year-old Jake Russell Lish was indicted by a Palmer grand jury on December 10th on charges of Robbery I, Kidnapping, Assault II, Vehicle Theft, and Coercion and a $50,000 arrest warrant was issued.

On Wednesday troopers made contact with Lish and placed him under arrest in an unrelated matter. Then, on Thursday, Lish was arraigned on the indicted charges in Palmer Superior Court and his bail was set at $250,000 plus ankle monitoring.

The investigation into the robbery is continuing. AST has released very little information into the case.

Anchorage police had Lish on their radar a year earlier when he was captured on surveillance video casing a College Village home. He had attempted in that instance to break the door in after ringing the doorbell. The stepdaughter and the complainant’s two young daughters were the only ones home at the time.

Police were called and the family left the house for the day for safety reasons. A short time later the almost victim was driving a few blocks away and spotted the suspect transferring items from one vehicle to another. Nothing came of that event. Lish had an outstanding arrest warrant for vehicle theft and a probation violation at the time of that previous incident.

Lish was arraigned on the current charges on Thursday afternoon with a preliminary hearing scheduled for the end of the month.

Vinelink shows Lish is currently in custody at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.