Armed Suspect Arrested in Woods near Nikiski DV Scene





Alaska State Troopers responded to an address in Nikiski just after midnight on Friday after receiving report of a previous domestic violence assault and opened an investigation.

The investigation at the scene found that 24-year-old Joshua C. Crouse had assaulted a family member and additionally damaged property.

An armed Crouse fled the scene into the nearby woods prior to the trooper’s arrival.

He was soon located in the woods, however, and despite being armed with a sawed-off shotgun and a revolver, gave up without incident and was taken into custody.

Crouse was charged with Assault III (DV), Criminal Mischief V, Misconduct Involving Weapons III x2, Violating Conditions of Release in a pending felony assault case, and Interfering with the reporting of a DV.

Crouse was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.



