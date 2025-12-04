As Critics Condemn ‘Murder, Plain and Simple,’ Hegseth Backs Admiral Order to Kill Boat Attack Survivors







“Making Adm. Bradley the fall guy in the administration’s ‘Protect Pete’ campaign is disgraceful and destructive,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Hegseth must go—resign or be fired.”



As journalists on Tuesday continued to demand answers about the “double-tap” strike that started an illegal US bombing campaign against alleged drug-smuggling boats, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth kept pointing the finger at Adm. Frank M. “Mitch” Bradley while still claiming to support the Navy leader who the Trump administration says ordered the military to take out two survivors of the initial attack.

Sitting beside President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting, Hegseth—who has denied the Washington Post and CNN‘s reporting that he gave a spoken directive to kill everybody on the boat before the September 2 bombing—told reporters that he left the room after the first strike, and Bradley ordered the second strike.

“I watched that first strike live. As you can imagine, at the Department of War, we got a lot of things to do, so I didn’t stick around for the hour, and two hours, whatever, where all the sensitive site exploitation digitally occurs,” Hegseth said, using Trump’s preferred term for his department.

“So I moved on to my next meeting,” the Fox News host-turned-Pentagon chief said. “Couple of hours later, I learned that that commander had made the—which he had the complete authority to do, and by the way—Adm. Bradley made the correct decision, to ultimately sink the boat and eliminate the threat… And it was the right call. We have his back.”

Asked whether he saw the survivors after that first strike, Hegseth said: “I did not personally see survivors… The thing was on fire.”

“This is called the fog of war,” he added. “This is what you in the press don’t understand. You sit in your air-conditioned offices or up on Capitol Hill, and you nitpick, and you plant fake stories in the Washington Post about ‘kill everybody’ phases on anonymous sources not based in anything, not based in any truth at all, and then you want to throw out really irresponsible terms about American heroes.”

On Sunday, US Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said during an ABC News appearance that the second strike on September 2 was either “plain murder,” or a war crime—if you accept the Trump administration’s contested argument that the United States is “in armed conflict, at war… with the drug gangs,” which many lawmakers and experts reject.

Responding to Hegseth’s Tuesday remarks on the social media platform X, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member said that “Secretary Talk Show Host may have been experiencing the ‘fog of war,’ but that doesn’t change the fact that this was an extrajudicial killing amounting to murder or a war crime. One thing is clear: Pete Hegseth is unfit to serve. He must resign.”

Calls for Hegseth’s resignation or firing have mounted since Friday’s reporting, exacerbated by his Monday X post in which the defense secretary said Bradley “has my 100% support” and “I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made—on the September 2 mission and all others since.”

It’s the opposite of “the buck stops here”. He is selling out Admiral Bradley and sending chills down the spines of his chain of command, who now know their boss will sell them out if he is taking heat. A case study in how not to lead. https://t.co/InrvYQ1PD7 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 2, 2025

Replying to that post, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said that “making Adm. Bradley the fall guy in the administration’s ‘Protect Pete’ campaign is disgraceful and destructive. It signals to military professionals down the ranks they’ll be thrown under the bus for lawbreaking by Hegseth and other political leaders.”

Despite recent bipartisan vows of “vigorous oversight” for the September 2 attack, Blumenthal said that “Republicans have shown no clear sign they’ll buck the administration’s blame gaming and begin a prompt investigation with subpoenas, witness depositions, hearings, and more. One immediate imperative: Demand that evidence be preserved—like all videos, emails, correspondence.”

“Hegseth must go—resign or be fired,” the senator added. “No question that murders or war crimes were committed on his watch. His criminal culpability may be contested, but no question that he’s ultimately accountable. He directed the strikes be lethal and total. The buck stops with him.”

Blumenthal is on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which, alongside the relevant House panel, is set to hold a classified briefing on Thursday with testimony from Bradley. Critics in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), have also called on Hegseth to testify under oath about the 22 boat bombings in the Caribbean and Pacific—which have killed at least 83 people—and potential US attacks within Venezuela, which the defense secretary and Trump teased again on Tuesday.

Ryan Goodman, a former Pentagon special counsel who’s now a New York University law professor and Just Security coeditor-in-chief, offered some potential questions lawmakers could ask based on Hegseth and Trump’s Cabinet meeting comments.

The first: “Mr. Secretary, do you hereby testify—under penalty of perjury—that all your public statements about your involvement in the September 2 strike are true? We provided you a copy of all your statements before this hearing.”

Noting Trump’s claim that “Pete didn’t know about [the] second attack having to do with two people,” Goodman suggested that lawmakers inquire: “Oh. Well then, when did Pete know about it, and what did he do about it? When he found out about it, did he know the second attack was in order to kill the shipwrecked?”

Goodman and other experts argued in a Monday analysis for Just Security that “the United States is not in an armed conflict with any drug trafficking cartel or criminal gang anywhere in the Western Hemisphere,” so “the individuals involved have not committed war crimes,” but “the alleged Hegseth order and special forces’ lethal operation amounted to unlawful ‘extrajudicial killing’ under human rights law,” and “the federal murder statute would also apply.”

