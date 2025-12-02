White House Claims Trump ‘Has the Authority to Kill’ Survivors of Boat Strikes





One legal expert called the press secretary’s remarks “painful” to watch and warned of “how the reported patently illegal orders will affect US service members.”

While continuing to deny that the Pentagon chief ordered those carrying out the first known US military strike on an alleged drug-running boat to “kill everybody” on board, the top White House spokesperson on Monday reiterated the administration’s position that President Donald Trump has the authority to take out anyone he deems a “narco-terrorist.”

Rights advocates, legal scholars, American lawmakers, and leaders from other countries have condemned the boat bombings in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, which began on September 2, as murders, and rejected the Trump administration’s argument to Congress that the strikes are justified because the United States is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels.

A week after the first bombing, the Intercept reported that people on board survived but were killed in a follow-up attack. The Washington Post provided more details on Friday, including that Adm. Frank M. “Mitch” Bradley ordered a second strike on two survivors to fulfill US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s alleged directive to kill everyone.

CNN also spoke with an unnamed source who confirmed Hegseth’s supposed edict—which the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, denied on Monday.

During Monday’s press briefing, NBC News White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez noted Trump’s “confidence” in Hegseth’s claim that he did not give an explicit order to kill everyone on the first vessel, and asked Leavitt, “Does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen and the administration denies that Secretary Hegseth gave the order?”

“The latter is true,” Leavitt said. She then read a statement that she often referred back to throughout the briefing:

President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narco-terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war. With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Adm. Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Adm. Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated.

“And I would just add one more point,” Leavitt continued, “to remind the American public why these lethal strikes are taking place: Because this administration has designated these narco-terrorists as a foreign terrorist organizations, the president has a right to take them out if they are threatening the United States of America, and if they are bringing illegal narcotics that are killing our citizens at a record rate—which is what they are doing.”

Asked by Gutierrez to confirm Bradley ordered the second strike, Leavitt did so, saying that “he was well within his right to do so.”

Multiple other reporters also inquired about the recent reporting, including Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who said: “You said that the follow-up strike was lawful. What law is it that allows no survivors?”

Leavitt responded: “The strike conducted on September 2 was conducted in self-defense to protect Americans and vital United States interests. The strike was conducted in international waters and in accordance with the law of armed conflict.”

Noting that exchange on social media, former Congressman Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican, said: “This is not how self-defense works. Everyone understands that self-defense requires an immediate physical threat and proportionality. Repelling a missile attack with a missile is self-defense. Blowing up boats hundreds of miles from US shores is not. This isn’t complicated.”

“This is not how self-defense works… Repelling a missile attack with a missile is self-defense. Blowing up boats hundreds of miles from US shores is not.

Ryan Goodman, a former Pentagon special counsel who’s now a New York University law professor and Just Security coeditor-in-chief, also weighed in. “This has got to be one of [the] most painful responses to watch,” he said, also pointing out that “the ‘law’ Leavitt cites is utterly irrelevant (self-defense is non sequitur, it’s not armed conflict, and ‘no survivors’ is a crime).”

“Part of the pain in watching that response is knowing how the reported patently illegal orders will affect US service members,” Goodman added, referring to a new Just Security essay by Mark P. Nevitt, a retired judge advocate general who is now an associate law professor at Emory University.

Notably, Trump suggested last month that Democratic members of Congress who previously served in the US military and intelligence service and recently warned service members of their duty not to comply with illegal orders should be hanged. The Pentagon has since threatened to court-martial one of them: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a retired US Navy captain.

c by CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang about Hegseth’s reported spoken directive to kill everybody on the boat. Using Trump’s preferred term for the Defense Department’s leader, she said: “I saw that quoted in a Washington Post story. I would reject that the secretary of war ever said that. However, the president has made it quite clear that if narco-terrorists… are trafficking illegal drugs toward the United States, he has the authority to kill them, and that’s what this administration is doing.”

According to a CNN timeline, from September 2 to November 15, at least 22 US boat strikes killed 83 people and left two survivors who were initially taken onto a warship but ultimately returned to their home countries of Colombia and Ecuador.

So far, Congress has failed to advance war powers resolutions intended to stop Trump’s boat-bombing spree. However, since the Post reporting, top Democrats on both the US House and Senate Armed Services Committees have promised vigorous oversight.

Following Leavitt’s remarks on Monday, the New Republic‘s Greg Sargent said that “it’s doubly relevant that Adm. Bradley is in talks about briefing the House Armed Services Committee,” and pointed to his new interview with Congressman Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the panel’s ranking member.

The congressman told Sargent he will pressure GOP members of the committee, including Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), to “use whatever leverage is available to us to try to get answers,” including subpoenaing top civilian and military officials.

Smith also discussed the reporting during a weekend appearance on MS NOW. Posting a clip of it on social media Monday, he declared that “Americans want to live in a constitutional republic, not an authoritarian dictatorship.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the chamber’s floor Monday that “I don’t think we have ever seen someone so unserious, so childish, so obviously insecure serving as secretary of defense as Pete Hegseth—and that should alarm every single one of us.”

Schumer called on Hegseth to release the tapes “that would show exactly what happened during these military strikes,” and to “come before the Congress to testify under oath about the nature of his order, the evidence supporting the strikes, and an explanation for what the goals are in Venezuela.”

