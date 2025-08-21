As Israeli Genocide Intensifies, Majority of Americans Support Palestinian Statehood





“Israel has lost the support of the world, including the American people,” said policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs



As the US backs Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza and expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, a solid majority of Americans say the world should recognize a Palestinian state.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday, 58% of Americans believe that every country in the United Nations should recognize a Palestinian state, compared with just 33% who said they should not and 9% who said they were unsure.

In recent weeks, as Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid has inflicted mass starvation across the enclave, many American allies—including Canada, the UK, and France—have broken with the US by indicating their intent to recognize the State of Palestine. In total, 147 of the UN’s 193 member states—over 75%—now recognize Palestine as a sovereign nation.

Last week, the foreign ministers of 26 states signed onto a statement that the crisis in Gaza has reached “unimaginable levels” and called on Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into the strip. As of Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that 266 people, including 122 children, had been starved to death as a result of the blockade.

In Gaza City, where Israel has begun a devastating campaign of bombing, shelling, and shooting civilians and demolishing their homes, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported Friday that malnutrition has reached 21.5%, “meaning nearly one in five young children is now malnourished.”

Amnesty International says the rise in malnutrition is the result of a “deliberate campaign of starvation” by Israel aimed at “systematically destroying the health, well-being, and social fabric of Palestinian life.” Israeli human rights groups, including B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, have described their nation’s military actions as “genocide.”

While the administration of US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and many Democrats continue to back Israel’s actions to the hilt, they are increasingly out of step with the views of the American public.

In a July 29 Gallup poll, just 32% said they approved of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, while 60% disapproved. The decline in support among Democrats is especially striking: Where 36% said they supported Israel’s actions in October 2023, that number has plummeted to just 8%.

But unlike elsewhere in the world, this has not resulted in a sea change among politicians. Just 13 House Democrats signed onto a letter earlier this month calling on the Trump administration to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Israel has meanwhile moved forward with actions explicitly aimed at making a Palestinian state impossible.

On Wednesday, Israel gave the final approval for a massive new illegal settlement in the West Bank known as E1, which slices the Palestinian territory in two and cuts off Palestinian communities between Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has championed the proposal, saying it “buries the idea of a Palestinian state.”

Trump and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee have reportedly given approval to the plan, as part of a reversal in the decades-old US policy opposing Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, which violate international law.

International business professor Avraham Shama argued in The Hill on Wednesday that Israel’s “increasingly brutal” actions will only continue to galvanize the world toward the plight of the Palestinians.

“Soon, the Palestinian people will be recognized as a sovereign nation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by most countries. They now have the political and moral momentum toward achieving this goal,” Shama said. “The case for Palestinian independence has been getting clearer and more urgent with every Israeli bombing of mostly innocent Gazans, and with every death from starvation caused by Israel’s withholding of food.”

Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Common Dreams that through its continued support for Israel, the US government is increasingly isolating itself.

“Israel has lost the support of the world, including the American people,” Sachs said. “Israel’s genocide has made it a pariah state, propped up by the White House over the objections of the American people.”

“The only way to peace, and to rescue Israel from its murderous ways,” he said, “is to implement the two-state solution immediately, as almost all of the world demands. It’s now up to Trump to end US complicity in the genocide and to recognize Palestine.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.