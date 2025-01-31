As Trump Blames DEI for Plane Crash, Report Shows Understaffed Air Traffic Control





One controller was doing the work of two people at the long-understaffed tower in the Washington, D.C. area.

A preliminary report on Wednesday night’s crash involving a American Airlines commercial flight and a military helicopter revealed that the air traffic control tower in the vicinity of the accident was not staffed at “normal” levels, with just one controller handling a task that two employees ordinarily would have done in the high-stress job.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report on Thursday said the staffing at the time of the crash was “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic.”

One controller was instructing helicopters near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport while also directing planes landing at and departing from the airport.

As The New York Timesreported, controllers use different radio frequencies to communicate with helicopter pilots and those flying planes.

“While the controller is communicating with pilots of the helicopter and the jet, the two sets of pilots may not be able to hear each other,” according to the Times.

Air traffic controllers have been forced to work longer hours and workweeks in recent years, amid budget constraints and high turnover. In 2023, the tower near Washington, D.C. had 19 fully certified air traffic controllers. The FAA and the controllers’ union say the optimal number is 30.

The FAA report was released shortly after President Donald Trump presented his own theory, without evidence, of why the crash that killed 67 people happened.

Trump suggested at a press briefing that under the Biden administration, the FAA had overseen a “diversity push” with a “focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.”

A reporter at the briefing asked whether Trump was saying the crash “was somehow caused and the result of diversity hiring” and called on him to offer evidence to support the claim.

“It just could have been,” Trump said, adding that his administration has “a much higher standard than anybody else” for hiring federal employees.

Government Executive noted that the FAA began diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring programs as early as 2013, which continued under the first Trump administration.

No identifying information has been reported about the air traffic controller who was handling the flight paths in question on Wednesday. American Airlines has also not released any personal information about who was piloting its aircraft; Army officials said the helicopter was piloted by one man and one woman, and a male staff sergeant was also on board.

Trump told reporters that he was confident that DEI hiring practices played a role in the crash because he has “common sense.”

But critics including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) noted that Trump has taken several steps since taking office less than two weeks ago that could make air travel more dangerous for Americans in the long term.

“Trump gutted the aviation safety committee last week,” said the congresswoman, referring to the Aviation Security Advisory Committee. “Air traffic controllers—already understaffed—got Trump’s ‘buyout’ this week with a one-week ultimatum to decide. It’s not DEI—it’s him.”

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) also warned last week that Trump’s federal hiring freeze could worsen understaffing among air traffic controllers.

“Hiring air traffic controllers is the number one safety issue according to the entire aviation industry,” said Larsen at the time. “Instead of working to improve aviation safety and lower costs for hardworking American families, the administration is choosing to spread bogus DEI claims to justify this decision. I’m not surprised by the president’s dangerous and divisive actions, but the administration must reverse course.”

On Thursday, Larsen offered condolences for the families of the victims in the crash, and cautioned against speculating “on the causes of aviation accidents before we have the facts and the details.”

“However, I know it’s not DEI because it never is,” said Larsen. “The National Transportation Safety Board will look at the causes and contributing factors of this accident. It is important to let the NTSB complete its work before we consider any potential policy response.”

