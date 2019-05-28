AST Seeks Public Assistance Locating Suspect in Kasilof Burglary

- Home
Alaska State Troopers are seeking information on a burglary suspect and a stolen side-by-side +675cc Honda Pioneer ATV that was stolen from a Kalifornsky Beach Road address on Sunday night.
Troopers responded to a burglary in progress report at that Kasilof address at 8:11 pm on Sunday to find that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Scott Allan Deboard had fled the scene after stealing numerous items.
The investigation at the scene found that the residence had been forcefully entered. The burglar also broke into a woodshed and detached garage.
AST says that thousands of dollars worth of camping/outdoor equipment and power tools were taken during the burglary as were three ATVs.
Two of the three ATVs were recovered in a nearby wooded area where they had been stashed. AST says that “a green 675cc Honda Pioneer side by side ATV.” remains missing. They described the vehicle as having four seats and a full roll cage. The vehicle also has a cracked windshield, they say.
Troopers report that charges of Burglary II x2, Burglary I, Theft I, and Criminal Mischief IV have been filed, and warrants requested against Deboard.
Anyone with information about the side by side or the whereabouts of Deboard is urged to call Alaska State Troopers at 262-4453 or Peninsula Crimestoppers at 283-8477.