AST Awaits Autopsy results in Death Investigation of Kivalina Man





Alaska State Troopers report that no charges have been filed as yet in the death of Kivalina resident Aaron Oktollik, age 37 as they await the results of the autopsy being carried out by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

On April 18th, Kotzebue-based AST were notified at 5:43 am, of Oktollik’s death in Kivalina. According to the report, Oktollik was involved in an altercation after which, first responders transported him to the community’s clinic where life-saving measures were carried out. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

Oktollik’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





