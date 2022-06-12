AST Investigate Death of 21-Year-Old Akiak Man





Alaska State Troopers say they are continuing an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old man who died in Akiak on Saturday morning.

Troopers report that they received a report at approximately 4 am on Saturday morning they were notified by the Tribal Police Officer in Akiak that 21-year-old Nelson Jackson was found outside of a residence unresponsive.

According to the report, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased.

Jackson’s remains were transported to Anchorage to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation into Jackson’s death is ongoing.



