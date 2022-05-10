AST Investigates Fatal Monday Parks Highway Head On Collision





Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 68 of the Parks Highway near Willow after receiving a call reporting a two vehicle collision at that location at 5:47 am on Monday morning, troopers teport.

Alaska State Troopers, local fire and EMS immediately responded and located the two vehicles, an Acura and a Chevy pickup and found the driver of the Acura, 29-year-old Willow resident, Audrey Ureda, dead at the scene.

Two others involved in the deadly crash were also injured and the passenger of the pickup was medevaced by helicopter to an Anchorage area hospital while the driver, who suffered serious injuries was transported to a MatSu area hospital.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that the driver of the pickup crossed over the centerline and crashed headlong into the Acura.

The Parks Highway was completely closed down for a period of three hours as the investigation was carried out.

AST says, “The investigation into the collision is ongoing, no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued at this time.”





