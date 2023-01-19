AST Investigates String of Thefts at Fairbanks Business





AST is asking that anyone with information regarding a string of thefts that occurred at a Fairbanks business between January 9th and January 17th of this year, to contact them at 907-451-5100 or at AKtips (https://dps.alaska.gov/ast/tips).

After receiving a report of multiple thefts from TCI Construction in Fairbanks, Alaska State Troopers responded to the business location and opened an investigation on Tuesday morning.

During that 6-day period ending on Tuesday, a group of suspects went to the business and stole $6,000 worth of fittings and also siphoned fuel from several company vehicles.

Troopers have increased their presence in the area in response to the thefts in the Fairbanks industrial section of town.

AST encourages business owners to watch for and report any criminal or suspicious activity in their area.

The investigation into the incidents is continuing.



