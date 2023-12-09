AST K9 Kenny Nabs Fairbanks Car Thief Suspect with Warrants





On Friday morning Fairbanks-based troopers, with the assistance of K9 Kenny, apprehended a car thief with warrants according to the trooper dispatch.

On Friday morning the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit, along with K9 Kenny began tracking 36-year-old Fairbanks resident Robert Douglas. Douglas was the subject of three outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief V, and multiple counts of Assault IV.

Douglas was also a suspect in a November 30th vehicle theft as well as several thefts in the area using that stolen vehicle.

At 9:45 am on Friday, the stolen vehicle was located and troopers and K9 Kenny, with the assistance of Fairbanks patrol and the Fairbanks Police Department, apprehended Douglas.

The suspect was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was remanded on the outstanding warrants. Troopers say additional charges will be leveled against Douglas.