AST Locates Elderly Wasilla Man Deceased in the Treeline behind his Home

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2019.

Troopers report that they were contacted by an older Wasilla woman who reported that her husband had left a note for her “telling her not look for him but to contact the police.”

She told troopers that she had come home from work and was not able to locate her husband, 71-year-old Dale Hamley, but found the note.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they initiated a search and would locate Hamley behind the home, deceased in the treeline. The investigation determined that his death was a suicide and no foul play is suspected.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage responded to the scene and took possession of Hamley’s remains for autopsy.





