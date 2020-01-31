AST Recovers Safe and Other Stolen Items from January 26th Sterling Burglary

31-year-old Anchorage resident Jeremy Carroll was contacted by Alaska State Troopers on January 27th after he was identified as being responsible for a January 26th burglary that took place in Sterling.
It was on that date that, troopers report that they responded to an address on Cedarwood Avenue in Sterling after a report of a burglary. The initial investigation found that someone had broken into the home and stole several items.
The subsequent investigation of Carroll would find and recover the burglary tools used to force entry, and stolen property that included a safe.
An arrest warrant for Burglary I (X2), Theft II (X2), Criminal Mischief III, and Possession of Burglary Tools was requested through the Kenai Courts.
AST is asking the public for further information regarding this or other cases, to please contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907)262-4453 or Crime Stoppers at (907)283-8477 as the investigation continues.