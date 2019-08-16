AST Release Names of August 4th Goat Mountain Crash Victims

Alaska State Troopers have confirmed the identities of the persons who died in the August 4th plane crash outside of Girdwood near Eagle Glacier on Goat Mountain today.

According to AST, the deceased are “Charles Weimer, age 31, of Girdwood; David Osborn, age 60, of Girdwood; Karl Erickson, age 55, of Girdwood; Paul Wiley, age 37, of Superior, AZ.”

Although the crash was reported at 4:58 pm on August 4th, and RCC launched a Pavehawk to the scene and confirmed no survivors, rough terrain complicated the retrieval efforts and the remains were not picked up from the wreckage until two days later on August 6th.

The identities of the victims were not released until the State Medical Examiner completed confirmation of positive identification.

All next of kin have been notified.