AST Seek Person of Interest in Wasilla Triple Homicide

Photo: Alaska State Troopers are seeking 51-year-old Juan Camarena for questioning. Image AST

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Monday that they have generated a person of interest in the triple homicide that occurred on KGB and Knik Knack mud Shack Roads on November 2nd and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Troopers say that they would like to question 51-year-old Juan Camarena in connection with that case. His last known location is reported to have been in the Big Lake area.

Camarena is described as standing six-foot tall and weighing 200 pounds. AST warns the public that he is considered dangerous. The public is asked to provide assistance as to his whereabouts by calling MatCom Dispatch at 352-5401.

AST opened an investigation into the deaths after the bodies of Michael Attwood, 25 of Big Lake, and Donna Marie Campos, 37 of Wasilla were discovered off of Knik Knack Mud Shack Road.

When it was found that Alyssa Jimenez, 28, of Big Lake was known to have been with the two victims her safety was of immediate concern. Her remains would be found two days later, on November 5th, at mile 10 of KGB Road