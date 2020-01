AST Seeking Information on Missing Person Last Seen Mid-December in Palmer

Alaska Native News on Jan 16, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for any information in locating 42-year-old Audrey Swartzentruber, last seen walking toward Anchorage from Palmer on December 16th..

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers in Palmer at (907) 352-5401.