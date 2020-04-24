Remains Recovered from Knik River Road Area Identified as December Missing Person Audrey Swartzentruber

Alaska Native News on Apr 23, 2020.

On Tuesday evening a call went in to the troopers by a citizen reporting the discovery of what they believed were human remains along the Knik River and troopers responded to the scene to investigate.

Troopers with the Palmer GIU/Major Crimes investigated the remains and were unable to the remains but were unable to provide a positive identification. They were recovered and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for positive IDing and autopsy.

On Thursday, the SME’s office returned results identifying those remains as those of 42-year-old Audrey Swartzentruber, who has been missing since December of last year. The victim was last seen on December 16th, 2019. She was seen walking towards Anchorage along the Knik River Road.

The SME’s office has not publicly released the cause or manner of Swartzentruber’s death.





