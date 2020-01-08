Attorney General declared an emergency crisis for the remote villages of Alaska last fall

Recently 10 million dollars were allocated for this particular purpose.
Well, I am here in the village of Newtok, Alaska, and wondering if the money used for assisting the Village Police Officers and the concerned citizens.
And I am beginning to wonder if the money used for paying the natives to testify in the assigned commitment.
Frankly, this is wasting money, and these frontline individuals for the news media are not making progress to help the remote villages of Alaska.
To any extent, the State of Alaska with the help of federal law enforcement agencies should be the ones to assist to cease down the crimes that have been plaguing the lives of the oppressed.
None the less, I don’t even trust anyone from Bethel Alaska State Troopers, and Bethel District Attorney Office, and the Bethel Court.
Whoever who is responsible should be monitoring the situation in which villages are affected by the criminal syndicates, that is what they are Criminal Syndicates.