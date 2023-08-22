Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to Travel to Alaska to Meet with Alaska Native Leaders





WASHINGTON – This week, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will travel to Anchorage, Galena, and Huslia, Alaska, to meet with Alaskan Native leaders and local and state law enforcement partners.

On Tuesday, at 9:40 a.m. – 1:40 p.m. ET, Attorney General Garland and Senator Lisa Murkowski will participate in a roundtable with Alaska Native village chiefs in Huslia. The Attorney General will deliver brief remarks at the top.

Also on Tuesday, at 4:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. ET, Attorney General Garland and Senator Murkowski will participate in a roundtable with representatives of Alaska Native organizations in Anchorage. The Attorney General will deliver brief remarks at a pool spray at the top in the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium located at 4000 Ambassador Drive.



