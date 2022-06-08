Attorney General Taylor Recused from Correspondence School Allotment Advice in May





(Anchorage, AK) – As the Alaska Department of Law considers the legality of using public funds for private education costs, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor recused himself from all matters involving correspondence school allotments on May 21, 2022. Taylor’s wife is an advocate for the idea and has recently written a column on it. Attorney General Taylor delegated the allotment review to Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills in May.

“In light of a potential conflict of interest, I recused myself from all matters involving correspondence school allotments. I want to ensure that there is no perception of bias in relation to the objective advice provided by the Department of Law on this issue of correspondence school allotments used to fund courses or tuition at a private school,” said Attorney General Taylor.

The online public notice for the delegation is posted here: Delegation of Authority to Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills – Alaska Online Public Notices (state.ak.us)

“At the Department of Law, we have always taken our obligations in representing the State and upholding the ethics laws very seriously,” said Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills. “Just as we do in any situation, we will do our best to represent the State and provide good, solid legal advice to our client agencies.”

