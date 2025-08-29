Attorney General Treg Taylor Joins Bipartisan Coalition Urging Tech Companies to Stop the Spread of Deepfake Nonconsensual Intimate Imagery









(Anchorage, AK) – Attorney General Treg Taylor Tuesday joined a bipartisan coalition of 47 state attorneys general in calling on major search engines and payment platforms to take stronger action against the growing spread of computer-generated deepfake nonconsensual intimate imagery (NCII), commonly known as “deepfakes.”

In a letter to search engines, the coalition outlines the failures of these companies to limit the creation of deepfakes and calls for stronger safeguards to better protect the public. In a separate letter to payment platforms, the coalition urges these companies to take bolder action to protect the public by identifying and removing payment authorization for deepfake NCII content.

“In Alaska, we have laws that penalize the distribution of revenge porn and the leaking of private and intimate media,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor. “Those acts result in exploitation and embarrassment and rightly deserve punishment. But deepfakes allow someone to create moments that never happened and cause that same level of embarrassment and exploitation with only a few computer clicks. So, we should approach it with the same level of caution and vigilance.”

The spread of computer-generated NCII online poses significant harm to the public – particularly women and girls. It has increasingly been used to embarrass, intimidate, and exploit people around the world. Although deepfake NCII overwhelmingly targets women and girls, men and boys have been victimized as well. A recent report, highlighted in the letter, found that 98% of fake videos online are deepfake NCII.

In their letters, the coalition points to existing industry practices that can be deployed to address NCII. For example, search engines already limit access to harmful content such as searches for “how to build a bomb” and “how to kill yourself.” The attorneys general urged these companies to adopt similar measures for searches such as “how to make deepfake pornography,” “undress apps,” “nudify apps,” or “deepfake porn.” The coalition also urged payment platforms to deny sellers the ability to use their services when they learn of connections to deepfake NCII tools and content and remove those sellers from their network.

Joining Attorney General Taylor in sending these letters, which were authored by Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and co-sponsored by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown, are the attorneys general of American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

