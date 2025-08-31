Coast Guard awards contract for waterfront homeport improvements in Sitka, Alaska









JUNEAU, Alaska –The U.S. Coast Guard’s Facilities Design and Construction Center awarded a contract Aug. 14, 2025, to the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company to design and construct new homeport facilities in Sitka, Alaska.

The award, with a total potential value of $50.475 million, will construct waterfront facilities to support the arrival of one fast response cutter (FRC), Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman (WPC-1149), and improve waterfront facilities for one 225-foot seagoing buoy tender, Coast Guard Cutter Kukui (WLB-203), that is already homeported in Sitka.

This work represents a significant investment in mission support infrastructure supporting Coast Guard operations throughout Sector Southeast Alaska and the greater Arctic District. By modernizing and expanding waterfront facilities, this initiative underscores the Coast Guard’s commitment to ensuring readiness and resilience in the region.

Construction of homeport facilities is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2028.

The FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, as well as over-the-horizon cutter boat deployment, enhancing the Coast Guard’s operations to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border and maritime approaches.

The Kukui’s primary mission is the servicing of aids-to-navigation (ATON) buoys within an area of responsibility extending across the inland and coastal waters of southeastern Alaska. Other missions include maritime law enforcement, ports and waterways security, marine environmental response, and search and rescue.

