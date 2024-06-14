Attorney General Treg Taylor Reaches $700 Million Settlement Against Johnson and Johnson





(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor and 42 other attorneys general reached a $700 million nationwide settlement to resolve allegations related to the marketing of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and body powder products that contained talc.

“Alaskans rightfully expect trusted brands to provide safe products and appropriate warning labels” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “This settlement will both protect consumers and send a message to companies that there are consequences for false and deceptive advertising.”

The settlement addresses allegations that Johnson & Johnson deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products. In particular, Johnson & Johnson allegedly failed to provide warnings on talc products stating that those products may contain asbestos, and that studies had linked the use of talc products in the genital area with an increased risk of ovarian cancer. As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop the manufacture and sale of its baby powder and body powder products that contain talc in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson sold such products for over a hundred years. After the coalition of states began investigating, the company stopped distributing and selling these products in the United States and more recently ended global sales. While this investigation and settlement targeted Johnson & Johnson’s deceptive marketing of these products, numerous other lawsuits filed by private plaintiffs alleged that talc causes serious health issues including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

Under the terms of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson:

Has ceased and not resumed the manufacturing, marketing, promotion, sale, and distribution of all baby and body powder products and cosmetic powder products that contain talcum powder, including, but not limited to, Johnson’s Baby Powder and Johnson & Johnson’s Shower to Shower (“Covered Products”) in the United States.

Shall permanently stop the manufacture of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

Shall permanently stop the marketing and promotion of any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

Shall permanently stop the sale or distribution any Covered Products in the United States either directly, or indirectly through any third party.

As part of the settlement, the State of Alaska will receive $3,145,614.15. The settlement is pending judicial approval.

# # #



