This Day in Alaska History-August 20th, 1915

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The Assayer in charge of the US Assay Office branch in Seattle, John Phillips, made an announcement on August 20th, 1915.

In that announcement, he said that during the fiscal year of 1915 that began on July 1st, 1914, and ran to June 30th, 1915, 19 tons of gold had been deposited in the branch from Alaska.

It was reported that the largest amount came from the Nome District, followed by Iditarod and Tanana, with the remainder coming from the rest of the territory.

It must be said that this was by no means the overall total, as additional gold had gone to other assay offices and mints.



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