This Day in Alaska History-August 29th, 1885











On August 29th, 1885, Lieutenant Henry Tureman Allen arrived in St Michael in the Bering Sea.

What made that occasion special was the date and point marked the completion of a 1,600-mile exploration that began at the delta of the Copper River and ended at the drainage of the Tanana into the Yukon River. Yureman was tasked with the mission of exploring the Copper and Tanana Rivers and interior of Alaska by General Nelson A. Miles.

Allen had begun his long, arduous journey at the end of March of the same year.

After completing his task, Allen made it to St Michael by going down the Yukon River then crossed over to the Unalakleet River onto the coast of the Bering Sea.

A detailed account of Henry T. Allen’s exploration can be read here.