August jobs up 1.4 percent from August 2022





JUNEAU, Alaska — August’s statewide job count was up by 4,800, or 1.4 percent, from August 2022.

Leisure and hospitality added 2,000 jobs over the year amid a record season for cruise ship visitors. Health care added 900 jobs followed by construction (600), oil and gas (400) and professional and business services (400).

Most Alaska industries grew or remained flat, with several exceptions. Information and financial activities were down 100 jobs each over the year and manufacturing, which is primarily seafood processing, had 400 fewer jobs.

Government job growth was led by federal government (900). State government was up 200 jobs and local government, which includes public schools, was flat.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in August and the U.S. rate was 3.8 percent.