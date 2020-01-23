Authorities Seek Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Robbery Suspect in Anchorage

Alaska Native News on Jan 22, 2020.

The public is being alerted that the FBI and Anchorage police are seeking a bank robbery suspect in a robbery incident that occurred at approximately 3:25 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Anchorage police were notified and responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union at 310 East Northern Lights Boulevard for a robbery at that location at 3:27 pm today.

The initial investigation determined that 30-year-old Pierce Cottingham robbed that banking institution. According to the report, Cottingham handed the teller a note, received cash in response then fled on foot. He was gone when police arrived. The amount of cash taken has not been disclosed.

During the robbery, no weapons were seen and no one was injured.

Authorities describe Cottingham as 5’7″ tall with a weight of 165 pounds. He has brown hair, a reddish beard, and hazel eyes. APD says that “He was last seen wearing a dark beanie, a dark green Carhart jacket over a hoodie, and khaki pants.”

Police are asking that anyone with information into Cottingham’s whereabouts to call the FBI at 276-4441 or the Anchorage Police Department at 3-1-1 (option #1).

