AVTEC Launches Innovative Training Program To Equip Students With Industrial Machine, Maintenance Skills





JUNEAU — Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) announced the launch of an innovative training program designed to provide students with cross-industry maintenance and repair skills. This intensive program, Industrial Machine and Maintenance, scheduled to commence on Aug. 12, 2024, will prepare Alaskans with the essential competencies required to repair and maintain equipment across diverse industry sectors.

Participants will engage in coursework covering precision measurement, blueprint interpretation, conventional and CNC machining processes and cutting tool and material selection. Hands-on experience in Computer Aided Drafting (CADD) will ensure proficiency in the latest industry-relevant technologies.

“At AVTEC, we are committed to providing students the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s dynamic job market,” said AVTEC Director Cathy LeCompte. “This cross-industry training program fills critical gaps by equipping participants with versatile maintenance and repair skills applicable across various sections. Whether it’s manufacturing, mining, maritime, transportation or oil and gas industries, graduates will be well-prepared to tackle the challenges of maintaining and repairing equipment.”

In addition to core coursework, participants will benefit from supplementary modules on 3D modeling, 3D printing, and tool maintenance/repair, seamlessly integrated throughout the term. This comprehensive approach ensures that students graduate with a well-rounded understanding of maintenance and repair practices, positioning them as valuable assets in any industry setting.

“With Alaska’s diverse economy and unique challenges, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals capable of maintaining and repairing equipment across different sectors,” added DOLWD Commissioner Cathy Muñoz, “This training program not only meets this demand but also empowers individuals to pursue rewarding careers in a variety of fields.”

Enrollment for the Industrial Machine and Maintenance program is now open. Prospective students seeking to enhance their skills and advance their careers are encouraged to apply.

For more information about AVTEC’s training programs and enrollment details, contact Admissions at (907) 224-3322 or admissions@avtec.edu.

The Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) is a vocational training center operated by the State of Alaska as a Division of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Located in Seward, Alaska, AVTEC is an excellent place for Alaskans from across the state to gain key employability and technical skills and start a career in less than a year.