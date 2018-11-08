AVTEC’s Alaska Maritime Training Center Receives $95,000 Donation from Marathon Petroleum

- Home
SEWARD, Alaska — The AVTEC Alaska Maritime Training Center received a donation of $95,000 from the refining, marketing and logistics company Marathon Petroleum for the second time in two years. These funds allow AVTEC to enhance its arctic and ice navigation readiness project and upgrade the school’s full mission bridge ship simulator.
Marathon Petroleum’s leadership announced this gift during Dock Team Management Training 2.0, a two-day training event hosted at AVTEC’s Alaska Maritime Training Center. Thirty licensed ship masters and pilots honed their navigation skills through Cook Inlet’s ice-covered waters using the Center’s three interactive full mission bridge ship simulators. The simulation training focused on advanced ship handling in sea ice conditions and effective communication among stakeholders involved.
“Marathon Petroleum’s donation ensures that AVTEC’s Alaska Maritime Training Center will continue to lead nationally in arctic and ice navigation training for employers,” said Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas. “We thank them for their generous donation.”
The Center will use this donation to upgrade the bridge simulators’ hardware and software.
“With a long history of marine operations in Cook Inlet and Prince William Sound, we understand the challenges of Alaska’s maritime environment. Making sure we have highly trained mariners plying these waters is a priority to MPC,” said Captain Marc Bayer, Senior Director, Marine Operations at Marathon Petroleum. “The skills learned at AVTEC go with the mariners wherever they work around the globe. It’s a matter of great pride to me when we give back and create a highly trained workforce. The investment in AVTEC and our collaboration with the Alaska Maritime Training Center and stakeholders strengthen regional preparedness; it is an example of how we do business and aligned with our commitment to safety and environmental stewardship.”
AVTEC, located in Seward, is the only statewide post-secondary vocational training center operated by the State of Alaska. For more information about the Alaska Maritime Training Center, or any of AVTEC’s programs, visit www.avtec.edu. For more information about Marathon Petroleum, visit www.andeavor.com.
