Alaska Minimum Wage will increase July 1, 2026







J UNEAU — Alaska’s minimum wage will increase to $14.00 per hour on July 1, 2026. In November 2024, Alaska Statute 23.10.065 was amended through the passage of Ballot Measure 1 to include this increase. The minimum wage will increase to $15.00 per hour on July 1, 2027. Starting Jan. 1, 2028, the minimum wage will return to annual adjustments for inflation.

The Alaska minimum wage applies to all hours worked in a pay period regardless of how the employee is paid, whether by time, piece, commission, or another agreement. The minimum compensation an employee must receive per pay period is all hours worked in the pay period multiplied by the Alaska minimum wage. Any claimed exemptions to the minimum wage must be clearly and specifically named in Alaska law.

Salaried employees who are exempt from minimum wage and overtime requirements under Alaska Statute 23.10.055(b) as bona fide executive, administrative, or professional employees must earn a salary equivalent to twice the minimum wage for the first 40 hours worked. Accordingly, effective July 1, 2026, the minimum salary for these employees will increase from $1,040 per week to $1,120 per week.

More information about Alaska’s wage laws can be found at: https://labor.alaska.gov/lss/whhome.htm.

For more information, contact Wage and Hour at (907) 269-4900 or statewide.wagehour@alaska.gov.

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