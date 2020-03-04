Barricaded Motorist in Seward SERT Incident Arrested after Four Hour Stand-Off Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Mar 4, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a motorist reported to be pointing a weapon at fellow motorists and ultimately, SERT was called out when that motorist barricaded himself AST reported on Tuesday.

Troopers received a call at 7:03 on Tuesday evening that a person driving a maroon minivan was pointing a firearm at another motorist on Nash Road in Seward. Troopers responded and began searching the Seward area for the vehicle that had left the scene following the reported incident. At7:56 pm the suspect vehicle was located and troopers attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as 41-year-old Anchorage resident Joel Ruby, but he instead decided to speed away.

AST gave chase and a chase ensued in the Seward area. After fifteen minutes, Ruby pulled in near an apartment complex and proceeded to barricade himself in his vehicle. Efforts to coax Ruby out proved ineffective and SERT was call out to take the lead in the incident. At 11:11 pm, SERT was able to gain Ruby’s compliance and he was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III, Fail to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer I, and Reckless Driving.

