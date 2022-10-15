Ben Stevens Collapses, Dies on Lost Lake Trail near Seward





After being notified of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail in the Chugach National Forest outside of Seward, they responded to the area, where CPR was already in progress.

Coordinates were relayed and LifeMed was launched. Alaska State Troopers and the US forest service responded to the trailhead to await LifeMed, who arrived at the scene at 6:41 PM.

The remains of the victim, who troopers identified as 63-year-old Ben Stevens, were transported to Anchorage.

Stevens was the former Chief of Staff to Governor Dunleavy but left that job to become Vice President of External Affairs and Transportation for Conoco Phillips-Alaska in 2021. He also served as a State Senator and President of the State Legislature.

He was the son of Alaska’s longtime US Senator to Washington, Ted Stevens, who served over 40 years in that position. The elder Stevens died in a plane crash in 2010.

Senator Lisa Murkowski tweeted on Thursday “Ben was a friend of mine, a great dad and husband, and one who made Alaska a better place for us all. His sudden passing leaves a hole in our Alaskan fabric. Ben Stevens will be genuinely missed.”

Senator Sullivan also posted “We will all miss Ben greatly. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, particularly his wonderful wife, Elizabeth, and their incredible children. Our prayers are with you all and with so many Alaskans who knew and loved him.”

Tom Begich, who is running for U.S. Representative on this year’s ticket released a statement that read, “Ben made his place known in Alaska politics. There were times we agreed and many times we sparred on policy. He was a bulldog, but when it came down to it, we always had the ability to work with one another to determine how best to move this great state forward. Ben helped shape Alaska as Chief of Staff to the Governor, as Senate President, as an activist, and as an Alaskan. He will be missed by his friends and especially his family. My thoughts go out to all of his family in their time of grief.”

Mary Peltola, who is also running for late Representative Don Young’s seat in Congress, and is currently filling his position, also released a tweet that said“ My love and prayers go out to the entire Stevens family. Ben and I had a great working relationship and I considered him a good friend. We just had lunch last week which makes his sudden passing even more difficult. Alaska has lost a great leader who worked tirelessly for our entire state.” Alaska state Senate president Peter Miccichi released a statement, saying, “ The Alaska Senate family is shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of good friend and colleague, Senator Ben Stevens. Our sincerest condolences go out to Elizabeth, his family and the thousands of Alaskans mourning the loss of Ben today. Senator Stevens was a dedicated public servant, active with key segments of the private sector and generous with his time and funds with the most vulnerable. As the son of the longest serving Republican in U.S. Senate history, politics and a fierce commitment to serving Alaska was in Ben’s blood. In the Alaska Senate he distinguished himself by his ability to compromise and work for the benefit of all Alaskans. Ben was tough, smart and always cut to the chase on what was best for our great state, most recently as Governor Dunleavey’s Chief-of-Staff. Most important and always obvious during his years of service was Ben’s priority and commitment to his family as they accompanied him while he served…never an easy feat. We join former Senator Steven’s wife Elizabeth and his four children in mourning his unexpected passing. Ben will be missed not only by the Senate family, but by thousands that crossed his productive and dedicated path over several decades.”

