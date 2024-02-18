Bend, Oregon Man Dies in Snowmachine Accident along Denali Highway Friday





At 4:03 pm on Friday, troopers received an SOS from a satellite communications device and State and Wildlife Troopers immediately responded to the location where the SOS signal was initiated along the Denali Highway.

When they arrived, they discovered that 70-year-old Bend, Oregon resident Glenn Cantor, had suffered fatal injuries in a snowmobile collision.

A preliminary investigation was opened and troopers found that a group of people were riding snowmachines along the highway and during that time an adult male collided with the back end of Cantor’s machine. The collision caused both machines to leave the trail and Cantor’s machine landed on top of him.

Life-saving efforts were carried out by members of the group but were ultimately unsuccessful, Cantor was declared deceased at the scene.

Cantor’s next of kin were notified of his death and his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.



