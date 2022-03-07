Best Halibut Fishing Spots in Alaska





To say that Alaska is a dream-come-true of fishermen young and old is an understatement. “The Great Land” boasts fantastic angling opportunities, mesmerizing landscapes, and thousands of miles of prolific waters – almost 34,000 miles, to be precise. That’s more than all other US states have combined. It’s no wonder fishing is a way of life here.

Among the many trademark game fish species, none is more iconic than Halibut. There’s no place on the planet where these Flatfish are as big as they are in Alaska. The Halibut season opener on March 7 is a big event, and fishermen come from far and wide to make the most of it.

The Gulf of Alaska is the epicenter of Halibut fishing, and there are many towns, inlets, and islands to explore. But where do you start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! To make your trip planning easier, we’ve compiled a list of the most promising Halibut fishing spots in the state. Check them out!

