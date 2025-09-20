‘Betrayal’: Progressives Pounce as Trump Official Says Raising Retirement Age ‘Being Considered’





“Republicans gave away trillions in tax cuts for the wealthy,” said US Sen. Ed Markey. “Now they are asking Americans to work longer. We won’t stand for it.”



Trump-appointed Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano on Friday drew immediate fire from many progressives after he said raising the retirement age for American workers was on the table.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Bisignano if he would “consider raising the retirement age” to shore up Social Security’s finances.

“I think everything’s being considered,” he replied.

He said that he would need Congress’ help to officially raise the retirement age and acknowledged, “That will take a while,” before adding, “But we have plenty of time.”

Advocacy organization Social Security Works immediately pounced on Bisignano’s statement, which it noted contradicted statements made by President Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign.